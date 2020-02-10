Due to production issues, the Tahlequah High School musical, "Curtains," has been pushed back a week.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22 and 27-29 in the Tahlequah Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 591 Pendleton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for students and faculty, and $10 for general admission. They are available online at https://tiger.seatyourself.biz, and at the door on show night.
For more information, call 918-458-4155.
