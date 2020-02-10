Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.