Tahlequah High School held its annual winter art show with a "celestial realms" theme on Friday, Jan. 20 at the THS Performing Art Center.
Ellie Vega, a THS art teacher, said the school hosts two art shows a year - one in the spring and one in the winter - to showcase students' artistic talents.
"We like to get our students excited about art, and we want to make sure we serve that artistic spirit because a lot of times kids have that spirit and they are inventors, tinkerers, painters, and that sort of person. We just want to help guide them and discover what kind of art they want to do," said Vega.
The THS Winter Art Show featured a new category this year: 3D modeling and animation. Vega said they have showcased digital artwork before, but this will be the first year for the event to incorporate the animation and 3D aspect.
The art show had over 100 entries and featured beaded medallions, various paintings, a handmade motorcycle, sculptures, sketches, and artistic clothing on display, as well as performances by student musicians before the event's award ceremony.
Vega said she believes showcasing all these talents helps give the artists confidence in their work and guide them on how they can use their talents in future endeavors. She hopes the annual art show showed the artists' families what their student has been accomplishing at school.
"A lot of times these families have no idea what their kids are doing at school because sometimes [the students] don't communicate very well, but they can see what they've been doing," said Vega.
Tobi Burnett, a THS junior and participant in the art show, said he entered a digital piece. As more high school students have started to create 3D art pieces with software like Blender, Burnett said allowing the category at the show helped people see the diverse range of jobs that use the skill.
He believes showcasing students' artwork also helps build their confidence.
"A lot of people are so scared to start drawing," said Burnett. "I've met people that are scared of judgment and something like this, even though you might not win, it will definitely help you learn about art."
The THS Winter Art Show is open to all Tahlequah High School students from ninth to 12th grade.
Students not enrolled in art classes can also participate, which helped other THS students, - like Simone Roberts, a THS senior and event artist - push their creative boundaries. Roberts created a beaded medallion for the show.
"Not everybody wants to take art class," said Roberts. "I know I personally did really want to take it last until last year, but it's always good if you don't want to take it, but you can still show people that you're artistic too."
