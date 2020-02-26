THS Winter Art Show winners on display at ACT Gallery

Through the end of February, pieces by the winners of the Tahlequah High School Winter Art Show will be featured at the ACT Gallery in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
The annual art show had 110 pieces by students who are in classes with art teachers Ellie Vega, Anthony Amason and Bethany Barnhart.
The community is invited to stop by and see the illustrations, paintings, and drawings.
"I love art," said Chloe Eidson, junior, who is excited that she won Best of Show in painting. "I get to express myself and it gives opportunities for other things and meeting other people who love art as much as I do."
The Best of Show winner in illustration is junior Mark Evans.
"Art is fun. You have the freedom to express yourself in many ways,” said Mark, who has been drawing his whole life, but didn't expect to win. "I feel like it's a big honor. Winning gave me the extra push I needed to do more art away from art classes."
As she hung the student art in the gallery, THS art teacher Ellie Vega was excited for the students.
"They worked hard. All of the winners are dedicated students," said Vega.
In March, the art work of Sequoyah High School students will be exhibited, and art by Keys High School will be up in May. This is the first year the Arts Council of Tahlequah will feature group showings of high school students’ works in the gallery.
Winter Art Show Winners
Best of Category: drawing, Taitiana Slover Birdtail; painting, Chloe Eidson; and illustration, Mark Evans.
Grades 9-10
Drawing: first place, Jaylie Dry; second place, Gracie Mitchell; and third place, Jasmine Sokum.
Illustration: first place, Cory Anderson; second place, Camila Urena Picado; and third place, Jaylen Matlock.
Painting: first place, Jessica Hopper; second place, Catherine Cole; and third place, Harley Davis.
Grades 11-12
Drawing: first place, Gabe Luethje; second place, Macey Connor; and third place, Hannah Langston.
Illustration: first place, Carter Huntley; second place, Natalie Bright; and third place, Antonio Palacios.
Painting: first place, Keyerra Jones; second place, Dru Baker; and third place, Makenzie Arnall.
