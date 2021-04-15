PONCA CITY – Unveiling ceremonies for the Pioneer Woman statue were originally held on April 22, 1930.
This year, to mark that anniversary, a multimedia musical production, "Pioneer Women," written by Debra Harden Rue will be shown at the Poncan Theatre, 104 E. Grand Ave., April 23-25.
The music and script are a historical tribute to the 12 statues that E. W. Marland commissioned in the 1920s to honor the pioneer women who shaped America.
This production is part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Ponca City Federated Music Club. The project has been endorsed by the Pioneer Woman Museum and Statue, the City of Ponca City, the National Parks Department/Department of the Interior, the Ponca Playhouse, the Ponca City Theatre Troupe, the 101 Ranch Old Timers, and other Ponca City Marland entities.
Special orchestra seat tickets are available and include a party following the performance on April 24.
The musical will include more than 30 performers, as well as music by Prairie Fire, American Indian dancers, the Oklahoma Kid Trick Roper, and professional choreography by Kara Kem.
For more information, contact the Poncan Theatre at 580-765-0943.
