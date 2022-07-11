NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Amazing food and wine come together to make the best night out at the 20th Annual Art of Wine on July 19 and 22.
Whether attendees are looking for a six-course food and wine experience created by a dynamic duo of local chefs or an evening of casual wine sampling and appetizers from some of the area’s favorite restaurants, they can find it all at Art of Wine, but tickets are going fast.
Winemaker’s Dinner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, includes a six-course collaborative dinner created by Chef Elliot Hunt of Atlas the Restaurant and Chef William Mauk of Ella's Table paired with award-winning and highly rated wines by E&J Gallo. Tickets are $500 per person.
Only General Admission tickets for $75 remain for the popular Uncorked, 7-11 pm on Friday, July 22. Tickets buy unlimited sampling of hundreds of wines and appetizers from restaurants, including Atlas the Restaurant, Ella’s Table, Bordinos, Meiji, Alchemy Macarons, Wright’s BBQ, PLOMOs Quesadilla, Con Quesos, Theo’s, Catering Unlimited, 28 Springs, Arsaga’s, Briar Rose, Damon’s BBQ, Nellie B’s Bakery and Shake’s.
Eden’s Flower Truck will also be on site selling dry and fresh floral bouquets to go, wearable floral accessories including flower crowns or clips and floral bracelets. Patrons can purchase floral accessories or bouquets and then pick them up when they head home for the evening.
Tickets are available online at waltonartscenter.org, in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, or by calling 479-443-5600. One must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.
Proceeds from the Art of Wine Festival support Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts presenting organization serving the region for three decades. Each year hundreds of thousands of community members experience a variety of performing arts at Walton Arts Center, and on average 35,000 school children and teachers in Arkansas participate in our arts education and outreach programs.
