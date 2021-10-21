Tickets are available for Sequoyah Institute’s 35th annual Performing Arts Series at Northeastern State University.
The series will once again bring fine arts to the stage in Tahlequah after the many challenges created by COVID-19 over the last year.
Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU Robyn Pursley said she is excited for patrons to be back in the theater after a successful round of performances with the River City Players this summer.
Shows start this month and are scheduled through April 2022.
“Let’s Hang On,” a Frankie Valli tribute group, will kick off the series on Oct. 28.
“The Great DuBois, ‘the world’s most unique two-person circus show’” will perform on Nov. 11.
“A Raisin in the Sun” is set to be the first performance of the spring 2022 semester on Feb. 15.
“Motones vs Jerseys” will take place on April 7.
“Jukebox Saturday Night” will round out the 2021-2022 Performing Arts Series on April 18.
“The Tahlequah community has an incredible opportunity to engage in professional performing arts programming on campus for very reasonable prices,” Pursley said. “Every ticket sold also helps ensure that we will be able to continue bringing these excellent artists into our community.”
All shows are scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. Performance dates and safety regulations are subject to change.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 918-444-4500 or visit www.nsuok.edu/si.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.