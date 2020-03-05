MUSKOGEE – History buffs are invited to step back in time and enjoy the wonderment of a day in Renaissance England at the Castle of Muskogee.
The 25th Oklahoma Renaissance Festival starts April 25, running every Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., through May 31. In addition to the listed days, the festival offers two bonus days: Student Day, Friday, May 1, and Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
Visitors will be sent back in time into an era where royalty, armor-clad knights, magicians, and other fascinating characters come to life. From action-packed jousting tournaments to handcrafted goods, the Castletian Village allows everyone to engage in exciting travel to an unfamiliar territory learning trade secrets and returning to tell about it. Visitors can stroll through the World Trade Market with over 140 artisans displaying unique wares and creations.
Special events may require additional tickets and fees, including the Queen's Tea, the Royal Luncheon, King's Smoker, Masque Ball, Pirate's Feaste, and Ceilidh. Entrance to the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival costs: adults, $14.95; seniors and students, $10.95; children ages 6-12, $5.95; and children 5 and under are free. Season passes are available: adults, $69.95; and children under 12, $39.95.
For more information, schedule of events, maps, and tickets, visit www.okcastle.com/renaissance.html.
