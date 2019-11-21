WEST SILOAM - Country music's own Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye bring their Roots & Boots tour to the Qualla Ballroom inside Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Dec. 19.
The show begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, and are on sale on the casino's website, www.cherokeecasino.com, and at the hotel front desk. Guests must be 21 or older.
The hit-making trio of Kershaw, Tippin and Raye have accumulated a total of 40 Top 10 radio hits and sold more than 25 million albums.
Kershaw has continued to be one of the most consistent power-hitters in country music, with several platinum albums, including the hits "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman's Holiday," "Love Of My Life" and "Cadillac Style."
Tippin has been cranking out hits for more than 25 years. The singer-songwriter became a familiar name on the Billboard charts with singles such as "You've Got To Stand For Something," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With The Radio," "My Blue Angel" and "Workin' Man's PhD." Tippin's single "Where The Stars And Stripes And Eagle Fly" became part of the American soundtrack during the aftermath of 9/11. Raye has charted 24 Top 10 records and 16 No. 1 hits and has been a 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee. His songs like "Love, Me," "In This Life," "My Kind of Girl" and "That's My Story" feature the honesty and richness in his voice and lyrics that fans have come to know and love.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For information, call 800-754-4111.
