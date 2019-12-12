Tickets on sale for Three Dog Night

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – After more than 50 years on the road, RIAA gold-selling Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping a full schedule of concerts and pumping out memorable music.
On Jan. 16, Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs will welcome the band to the Qualla Ballroom stage for an intimate performance. Three Dog Night will begin the concert at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 on the casino’s website and at the hotel front desk. All guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.
Celebrating five decades in the music business in 2018, the American rock band’s members have made themselves a legacy by topping the charts again and again. The statistics of the band are nearly unmatched with 21 consecutive Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975, including the No. 1 singles “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White.”
Three Dog Night has sold seven million singles and charted 12 straight RIAA-certified gold records, featuring other Top 10 fan favorites “One,” “Shambala” and “Liar,” solidifying their place in rock music history.
Their first double-A side release in 25 years, “Heart of Blues,” was released in 2009 and followed by their most recent release, the 2017 single “This Is Your Captain Calling,” a reminder of their ability to create compelling lyrics and a dynamic sound that can somehow transcend five decades.
The band has released 12 studio albums, four live albums and seven compilation albums since their debut in 1968. Three Dog Night was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2000.
For more information on Three Dog Night, visit www.threedognight.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
