NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Single tickets are now on sale for the 2022-'23 season at Walton Arts Center. The season, which runs August 2022 through June 2023, features more than 60 shows, including the Cate Brothers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, David Sedaris, and Winnie the Pooh.
For diehard fans who want to see all the series, subscriptions are available for P&G Broadway Series, Starrlight Jazz Club, and West Street Live. Series subscribers get the best seats at discounted prices with subscriber only benefits. Individuals can still curate their arts experience with the "Create Your Own" subscription. They can choose shows from any series except for Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live to make their custom three, five, or seven show subscription package. Three-show packages get $2 off each ticket, five-show packages get $3 off each ticket, and seven-show packages get $5 off. "Create Your Own" subscribers get early access to new shows throughout the year and discounts on most shows, including Broadway.
Single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased in-person at Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10- 2 p.m. by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10-5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Single tickets for Artosphere classical music performances will go on sale this fall, and for the remainder of Artosphere programming, will go on sale this winter.
