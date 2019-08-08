Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. begins the 46th season with the musical "Mamma Mia!" Sept. 20-22 and Sept. 27-29, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The production is based on the book by Catherine Johnson, with music and lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus. Bryn Smith is the director with assistance by Vanessa McInnes.
Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make "Mamma Mia!" a feel-good show. A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle which won't be forgotten. The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.
Reservations for dinner and the show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; dinner is served at 6:30; and the show begins at 7:30. On Sunday, doors open at 12:30 p.m.; dinner is served at 1; and the show begins at 2 p.m. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner. Call the box office at 918-822-4440, for special seating or dietary needs.
Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show, or $15 for show-only tickets, and $10 for student show-only tickets. Tickets are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists; online at www.tcpok.com; and show-only tickets many be purchased at the door. Follow us on Face Book.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. Tahlequah Community Playhouse is a member of Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.