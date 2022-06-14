Tillis to bring 'Sweethearts Dance' to Cherokee Casinos

ROLAND – Country royalty makes a stop at Cherokee Casinos as Pam Tillis brings her collection of hits to Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m. and Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m.
Both shows are free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Pam Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. She found mainstream success with her album “Put Yourself in My Place,” which yielded two No. 1 hits, two top five singles, one top 20 hit and a gold certification. Tillis followed with three platinum albums: “Homeward Looking Angel” in 1992, “Sweethearts Dance” in 1994 and a “Greatest Hits” in 1997. Tillis achieved six No. 1 songs during this time, including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk in the Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” and “Maybe It Was Memphis,” while 14 of Tillis’ other singles landed in the top 10 and top 20.
Tillis is also proud to be a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy Award winner and six-time nominee, and an American Music Award nominee. Most recently, Pam has celebrated an International Bluegrass Music Association Award win in 2004 for Recorded Event of the Year for “Livin’ Lovin’ Losin’” and, most recently, a 2012 IBMA Song of the Year nomination for co-writing Dale Ann Bradley’s “Somewhere South of Crazy.”
For more information on Tillis, visit www.PamTillis.com.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
