The Tom Skinner Skyline Music Fest is slated for Sunday, Aug. 18, 12:30-10:30 p.m. The event will feature more than 45 Oklahoma musicians playing an intimate festival in honor of Skinner, all for the benefit of Oklahoma musicians in need through the Red Dirt Relief Fund.
The three venues are at the intersection of 18th and Boston in Tulsa: Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St.; Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.; and for the VIP brunch, Burn Co. BBQ, 1738 S. Boston Ave.
Attendees will hear unique songwriter pairings ramping up to full band sets from Pilgrim, The Damn Quails, Randy Crouch & Flying Horse Band feat. Paul Benjaman, and Tom Skinner’s own Science Project Band. Other musicians on the schedule include: Steve Liddell, Joe Mack, John Fell, Monica Taylor, Wink Burcham, Greg Jacobs, Nellie Marie Clay, Jacob Tovar, and more.
A silent auction will take place at the Venue Shrine until 9 p.m. Advance general admission tickets for Mercury Lounge and Venue Shrine are $12 at reddirtrelieffund.org/skyline, or $20 at the door. All parties must be 21 or older.
A limited amount of VIP tickets, which include grneral admission plus the VIP Gospel Brunch, are $50 in advance only. Backed by a full band, John Fullbright will invite guests from the festival lineup to share the “gospel according to Tom Skinner.” A VIP Brunch ticket includes Burn Co. BBQ’s brunch, Deep Eddy Bloody Mary bar, and Broken Arrow Brewing Co. beer.
For more details, visit www.reddirtrelieffund.org/skyline. For donation inquiries, contact Katie Dale at reddirtrelieffund@gmail.com or 918-407-4599.
