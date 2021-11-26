Too Fond of Books is launching a songwriter series, which starts on Nov. 29 with Chris Blevins.
On Dec. 6, Autumn Ragland will perform; Dec. 13, RC Edwards, and Dec. 20, Mike McClure. All concerts start at 6 p.m. at the store.
[mdash] age 94 of Tahlequah, OK. Hair Dresser. Died November 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 29th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at White Oak Cemetery. Visitation November 28th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm from Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 59 of Arkoma, OK. Forklift Operator. Died November 22nd in Fort Smith, AR. Funeral services November 30th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery. Visitation November 29th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 76 of Tahlequah, OK. Tahlequah Daily Press Circulation. Died November 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 29th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation November 28th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
