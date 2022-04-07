Tower of Power set to bring mix of funk, soul to Walton Arts Center

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Tower of Power is coming to Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, as part of the Land O' Lakes Concert Series.
Known for window-rattling grooves and a raucous party spirit of that have been staples throughout the band's five-decade existence, the high-spirited musical powerhouse is a prime example live muusic experiences. Tower of Power goes all out for their action-packed live shows with a core 10-piece band and horn section.
The band has traveled the world, enjoying hit singles and backing some of the most legendary artists of the past 50 years, including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and countless others.
They've defined an "Oakland soul" sound that draws on inspiration from the music of Detroit, Memphis and Philadelphia.
Ticket prices are $38 plus applicable fees.
The tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.