Tahlequah Public Schools will host two summer arts camps, which will end with musical productions of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland.”
The camps are open to all area students going into grades 3-8 for the upcoming school year. The camp will be June 1-11 and June 15-25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. June 11-12 and 25-26 in the Performing Arts Center.
Lunches will be included, and the cost is $80 per camper. Enrollment forms are available at the TPS Board of Education, 225 N. Water Ave., and will be posted on district Facebook pages. For more information, call 918-458-4100.
