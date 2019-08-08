TULSA - Track 5 is hosting more free and open-to-the-public shows throughout August, including performances from country star Lindsay Ell and country music legend Doug Stone. wwTrack 5 offers live, weekly entertainment Wednesday through Sunday.
Coming from Calgary, Alberta, Ell brings her diverse and unique talents on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Ell's first full-length album, "The Project," debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart and was named Billboard's Best Country Album of 2017. From "The Project" came her first-ever Top 20 U.S. hit, "Criminal," which also became her first No. 1 single on the Canadian Country Radio Charts.
Ell is also known for her chart-topping duet with Brantley Gilbert, "What Happens in a Small Town," which is currently in the Top 15 on country radio and continuing to climb the chart.
Stone steals the stage Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. From a young age, Stone is a legend of the country music scene. His self-titled album debuted in 1990. The sophomore and platinum-certified record "I Thought It Was You" gave him his first No. 1 hit, "A Jukebox with a Country Song." , Stone has charted 22 singles on the Hot Country Charts in his career, including No. 1 hits "Too Busy Being in Love," "Addicted to a Dollar" and "Why Didn't I Think of That."
For information on entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's The Joint and Riffs, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is located off Interstate 44 at exit 240.
