Track 5 announces free December entertainment schedule

TULSA – Track 5 is bringing a full lineup of free and open-to-the-public shows in December, including the sounds of Tyler Reese Tritt, George Ducas, Aaron Copeland, and Cody Cannon.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday-Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
Daughter of famed country crooner Travis Tritt, Tritt will perform at Track 5 as part of the Country Gold Series after-party show following her father’s stop at The Joint on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. She burst onto the scene in 2012 when she performed with her dad a duet of the classic Don Henley and Patty Smyth hit “Sometime Love Just Ain’t Enough.” To date, the YouTube video of their duet has received more than 11 million views.
Tritt started her official touring career in 2018 by opening for her father and is now touring on her own across the country. She’s currently working on writing and recording her first release scheduled for late 2020.
Singer-songwriter Ducas will hit the Track 5 stage on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. Ducas first arrived on scene with his self-titled debut album, which yielded four charting songs, including “Teardrops” and “Lipstick Promises.” He followed up that success with his second album, “Where I Stand,” that includes the singles “Every Time She Passes By” and “Long Trail of Tears.”
Ducas also has scores of hits as a songwriter for artists like Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers Band, Gary Allan, Dixie Chicks, Trisha Yearwood and more. His latest project, “Yellow Rose Motel,” was released in 2019.
Copeland brings his honky-tonk influence to Track 5 on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. At age 20, the Fort Worth-native secured a position with the Casey Donahew Band playing keys and guitar, singing harmony vocals and eventually co-writing songs for the band with frontman Casey Donahew. He later joined Sam Riggs and the Night People where he continued to grow a fan base.
Drawing on his experience playing honky-tonks with his dad and brother, Copeland branched out on his own. His two recently released EPs are now available.
Whiskey Myers frontman Cody Cannon arrives in Track 5 on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. Cannon first tasted success in the red dirt of east Texas with his band Whiskey Myers and its debut album, “Road of Life.” The band notched their first No. 1 on the Texas Music Charts with the 2011 follow-up “Firewater.”
Whiskey Myers released their self-titled album in September 2019 with Cannon writing songs like “Die Rockin’” and more. The album is entirely produced by the band.
For more information on live music entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s The Joint, Riffs, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.