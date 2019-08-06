Track 5 offers country western dance lessons

TULSA – After a successful inaugural series earlier this year, Texas natives (Will) Bill & Bonnie are returning to the Track 5 dance floor for a five-week series of free country western and dance lessons on Wednesday nights starting on Aug. 7.
Each Wednesday, Bill & Bonnie will hold two instructional sessions. At 7 p.m., the duo will hold Beginner Country Western Dance that will include three-step, Texas two-step, waltz, Cotton-Eyed Joe dances and more. At 8 p.m., Beginner/Intermediate West Coast Swing lessons will begin.
Guests are encouraged to bring a partner to participate in the free lessons. Sandals, rubber-soled shoes and open-toed shoes are not encouraged.
Bill & Bonnie competed on the United Country Western Dance Council’s dance circuit in 1998, winning several national dance contests in the Diamond Division. That same year, the pair competed in the Diamond Division at the World Championships in Nashville, Tennessee, and won second place overall by taking first place in West Coast swing, first place in cha and third place in waltz.
Track 5 offers live and weekly entertainment Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
