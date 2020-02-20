TULSA - Track 5 has free and open-to-the-public shows set for the month of March that include the award-winning Exile and up-and-comers Cross Rags & Young.
Legendary country group Exile heads to Track 5 on Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. In 1978, Exile skyrocketed to worldwide fame with their multiweek chart-topper "Kiss You All Over." By the 1980s, Exile began to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts, Exile has 10 No. 1 singles, including "Give Me One More Chance" and "Woke Up In Love."
Exile is now regarded as the longest-running band in American history.
Red dirt meets Texas country flavor with Oklahoma band Cross Rags & Young as they take the Track 5 stage on Thursday, March 12, at 8 p.m. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based group is composed of Grady Cross and Randy Ragsdale, formerly part of the award-winning band Cross Canadian Ragweed, as well as singer-songwriter Jason Young. The trio joined forces to create a unique spin on the Texas country sound, incorporating the familiar sound of red dirt that their fans have grown to love.
The group is now heading out on its first nationwide tour since becoming a trio, focusing heavily on Texas and Oklahoma.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full lineup, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
