Track 5 releases free September schedule

TULSA - Track 5 has several free and open-to-the-public shows slated through September, including the New Faces Country Showcase and multiplatinum-selling artist Blackhawk.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday.
Track 5 is partnering with K95.5, Tulsa's New Country Leader, to bring the New Faces Country Showcase featuring Matt Stell, Seaforth and Jameson Rodgers on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. The showcase is designed to highlight new, up-and-coming country artists that are making their mark on radio waves across the country.
Matt Stell is a Center Ridge, Arkansas, native and a former collegiate basketball standout. His recently released single, "Prayed for You," racked up more than 45 million digital streams, and the video has been viewed more than 4 million times.
Seaforth is a country-pop duo featuring songwriters Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson from the Northern Beaches of Australia. They teamed up in Nashville in 2017 and released their new EP, "Love That," in 2019, featuring their debut singles "Love That" and "Talk to Me."
Jameson Rodgers is a hit songwriter from Batesville, Mississippi. He's earned over 45 million on-demand streams for his independently released EPs and just released his debut single, "Some Girls," to country radio.
Country cornerstone Blackhawk is set to perform in Track 5 on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.
Made up of founding members Henry Paul and Dave Robbins, Blackhawk, along with third member Van Stephenson, exploded on the scene in 1993 with their debut smash "Goodbye Says It All." They boast a dozen Top 10 hits, including two No. 1 songs and album sales that exceed 7 million records.
After Stephenson succumbed to melanoma in 2001, the group established the Van Stephenson Memorial Cancer Research Fund in his memory. They continue to write and record new music and spread Blackhawk's unique musical message.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240.
