Tracy Byrd to do 'Watermelon Crawl' to Hard Rock

TULSA – Tracy Byrd takes to the road and is making a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m.
Tickets will start at $19.50 and go on sale Jan. 13.
A '90s country fan favorite, Tracy Byrd is known for his multitude of hits on the radio that quickly made him a household name.
Tracy Byrd’s career as a traditional country troubadour took off in 1993 when his single “Holdin’ Heaven” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. His self-titled debut album that year also includes the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give My Love To,” which helped the album to be certified gold. His second album, “No Ordinary Man,” kept building on the momentum with “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous” and “The First Step” making their way through the charts.
It was the release of his smash hit “Watermelon Crawl” that pushed sales over the half-million mark. Teamed with the No. 1 single “The Keeper of the Stars,” the album was designated double platinum in 1995. “The Keeper of the Stars” also won Byrd the Academy of Country Music’s Song of the Year award.
Byrd went on to add several more singles to his list of chart-toppers, including “Walking to Jerusalem,” “Heaven in My Woman’s Eyes,” “4 to 1 in Atlanta,” “Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got,” “I’m From the Country,” and “I Wanna Feel That Way Again.” Following his departure from MCA Records, he also added hits like “Put Your Hand in Mine,” “The Truth About Men,” and the iconic and comedic “The Drinkin’ Bone,” which became a crowd favorite. The new millennium also saw the release of his album “10 Rounds,” which features “A Good Way to Get on My Bad Side,” “10 Rounds of Jose Cuervo,” and “Just Let Me Be in Love.”
Byrd, a well-known outdoorsman, was recruited for TNN Outdoors as the host of its Weekend Outdoor Broadcast in 1998. His greatest hits album, “Keepers: Greatest Hits,” was released around the same time and earned Byrd another gold album. His latest album, “All American Texan,” was released in 2016.
For more information on Byrd and his career, visit www.TracyByrdMusic.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
