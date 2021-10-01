OKLAHOMA CITY - Saddles, bits and spurs, braided rawhide and Western silver are presented as fine art as well as functional pieces of cowboy equipment during the 22nd Annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Association Annual Sale at "The Cowboy."
Fourteen of the finest traditional cowboy artists will exhibit 51 pieces of original work in Oklahoma City during the 22nd annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition and Sale, Oct. 1 to Jan. 2 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
"The Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition and Sale is a highlight not only for those with an interest in the cowboy arts, but also for those with an interest in art, period," said museum president and CEO Natalie Shirley. "The saddle makers, bit and spur makers, silversmiths and rawhide braiders who comprise the TCAA are among the most skilled artists working today; creating extraordinarily beautiful art that evolved from the tools of the working cowboy."
The Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition and Sale weekend will begin with an Exclusive Preview Cocktail Reception, Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. to allow potential buyers and collectors the opportunity to see the pieces the day before the sale.
The exhibition will open to the public at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. Attendees to the Saturday sale are invited to mingle with the artists during Cocktails in the Galleries at 5 p.m. The fixed-price draw for art Sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end after 7 p.m. The evening will conclude with a celebration dinner at 7:30 p.m.
For the first time ever, art buyers are invited to purchase through the Western Heritage app, available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Buyers can browse art and submit ballots once they have registered for the show and received the show key.
For more information on the app, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/tcaa.
An online catalog and a proxy service are available for buyers who cannot attend the event in person. All artworks will remain on exhibit and on sale through Jan. 2.
To view the catalog, make a reservation, sponsor the event, or use the proxy service, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/tcaa. Reservations are also available by contacting Kaylia McCracken at kmccracken@nationalcowboymuseum.org or 405-839-7794.
Proxy service is also available by contacting Trent Riley at 405-839-7097 or triley@nationalcowboymuseum.org.
Event sponsors include Kraig and Deborah Kirschner, Dellora A. and Lester J. Norris Foundation, and Dr. Leslie Rainbolt.
