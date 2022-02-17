BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Train announced that it will be hitting the road this summer on the upcoming "Save Me San Francisco Wine Co. Presents: Train - AM Gold Tour. Special guests are Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis. The tour will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, July 17, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and range from $40.50 to $130.50 plus applicable fees. Get tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
“2022 is the year of the Tiger. It has begun in a strong, beautiful and encouraging way, and it’s only the beginning. The 2022 Summer AM Gold Tour will be all those things and more, as we are joined by our dear friends Jewel and Blues Traveler! What a ride! We can’t wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing along to their amazing music as well as our new album AM Gold. Is it June yet? See you then! Love and miss you all!” said Train lead singer Pat Monahan.
Known for their countless chart-topping hits spanning nearly three decades, multi-Grammy-winning band Train also announced a highly anticipated 11th studio album, "AM Gold," set for release on May 20 via Columbia Records. AM Gold marks the group’s first release of all-new original music in five years. Giving fans the first taste of what they can expect from the forthcoming studio album, Train today debuted the title track “AM Gold” – available everywhere now – and its accompanying lyric video.
Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. In March 2021, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its iconic, career-defining album "Drops of Jupiter," and the following month, their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” was certified Diamond by the RIAA, one of just 58 songs in history to reach Diamond status. The band comprises front man Pat Monahan, lead vocals; Hector Maldonado, bass, vocals; Jerry Becker, keyboards, vocals; Taylor Locke, guitar, vocals; Matt Musty, drums; Sakai Smith, backup vocals; and Nikita Houston, backup vocals.
Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
