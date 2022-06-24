BROKEN ARROW - The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band and the Oklahoma Indian Territory Museum of Black Creek Freedmen history - a traveling museum - is the guest exhibitor for July at the Broken Arrow Museum.
The exhibit of the history of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen (African Creeks) will be from July 9-31. The opening reception will be July 9, 2022, at 6 p.m.
The exhibit features the history of the Muscogee Nation and the people known as African Creeks, aka Creek Freedmen. The exhibit's purpose is to take the museum audience back to the days of Indian Territory and the Trail of Tears.
The Freedmen endured the tragedies as the sinking of the Monmouth steamboat on the Mississippi River on the journey to the new land in which many African Creeks did not survive.
Elements of the exhibit give an account of the Civil War and life after the signing of the Treaty of 1866.
