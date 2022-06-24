Travis Denning to take on Track 5 July 22

TULSA - With over 17 million streams and a track reaching the No. 1 spot on Sirius XM's Highway Hot 30, Georgia native Travis Denning is heading to Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, July 22 for a free show.
A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist Travis Denning is riding the high of his single "Abby," which has earned the most music adds on country radio.
Denning also celebrated his first No. 1 and gold-certified single in 2020 with "After A Few."
Accelerating his ascend from a chart-topping single, the song is taken from his EP, "Beer's Better Cold," that debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard's Country Albums chart.
Denning first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single, "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs."
He's toured as direct support for Dustin Lynch and has previously opened shows for Cole Swindell, Alan Jackson, LANCO, Riley Green, and his first headlining "Heartbeat of a Small Town Tour."
With over 398 million streams worldwide, Denning has been spotlighted for his head-turning sound and was previously selected as one of Country Radio Seminar's New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient and a CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry.
Inspired at a young age, Denning developed a love for country, pop, rock, and heavy metal and started playing local bars from the age of 16, as he built a strong following from his distinctive songs and raucous guitar solos.
A prolific writer with an unquestionable stage presence, Denning moved to Nashville and secured outside cuts by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and more.
Denning's newest songwriting cut includes Michael Ray's Top 20 single "Her World or Mine."
For information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
