Travis Tritt bringing electric country to Tulsa Dec. 4

TULSA, Okla. – Influenced by the best in southern rock, blues, gospel and honky-tonk, Travis Tritt remains a force in the country music genre and with fans across the globe. On Dec. 4, Tritt brings his biggest hits to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Sept. 16.
Continuously performing shows and withholding a heavy appearance schedule, Travis Tritt has proved to be unstoppable. His mainstream career dates back to 1990 with his debut “Country Club.” Its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ‘90s boom, dubbing him as one of the “The Class of ’89,” which includes country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson.
With hit tracks like “Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Drift Off to Dream,” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” and “Here’s a Quarter,” Tritt has consistently dominated the charts and won numerous awards, including Billboard’s Top New Male Artist, the CMA Horizon Award, two Grammys, and a devoted fan base.
Tritt is also known for his sports appearances, having performed at the 1996 Olympics, two Super Bowls, a World Series Game, the opening of the Georgia Dome, the final Braves game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and, in 2013, the NCAA men’s basketball championship.
In 2012, Tritt formed his own label, Post Oak Recordings, and released his album “The Calm After….” His 2007 compilation album, “The Very Best of Travis Tritt,” saw a sales resurgence in 2014 as it topped the SoundScan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for over 60 consecutive weeks.
Most recently, Tritt joined the upcoming new music showcase series, “Real Country,” alongside Shania Twain and Jake Owen, who will hand select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres.
For more information on Tritt, visit www.TravisTritt.com.
