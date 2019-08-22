Travis Tritt joins Country Gold Series on Dec. 5

TULSA – The 2019 Hard Rock Country Gold Series welcomes award-winning Travis Tritt to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 5.
Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale now.
Tritt’s show is the second announced as part of the third annual Hard Rock Country Gold Series. The series begins Nov. 3 with Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt, and runs through December with more artists expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tritt’s daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt, will perform a free show beginning at 10 p.m. at Track 5, following her father’s appearance at The Joint.
Travis Tritt first stepped on the country scene with his 1990 platinum debut “Country Club” that catapulted him into the genre’s early ‘90s boom, dubbing him as one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. With the album, Tritt scored the Top New Male Artist award from Billboard and the CMA Horizon Award. His second album, “It’s All About to Change,” included songs like “Anymore,” “Here’s a Quarter” and “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,” sold three million copies and was certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.
The next series of albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, scored him more hit singles like “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive,” “Best of Intentions” and “Foolish Pride” and more than 30 million in album sales. He earned two more Grammys, three CMA Awards and was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry in 1992.
In 2012, Tritt formed his own label, Post Oak Recordings, and shortly after released his album, “The Calm After.” Most recently, he appeared on USA Network’s “Real Country” alongside Shania Twain and Jake Owen.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
