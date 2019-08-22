Travis Tritt joins Country Gold Series on Dec. 5

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.