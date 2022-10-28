Trea Landon to bring real country storytelling to Track 5

TULSA - Born with a fishing pole in one hand and pickup keys in the other, Trea Landon is bringing Georgia country to the Track 5 stage inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa.
The free show is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m., and serves as the official Track 5 After Party following country recording artist Travis Tritt's performance in Hard Rock Live.
Born in Daisy, Georgia, Trea Landon translates his real-life experiences into music drenched with authenticity - telling stories of love, heartbreak, dirt roads, and good times in a way that lets his audience know he's lived all of it.
Citing fellow Georgia natives The Peach Pickers as one of his major influences, Landon followed in their footsteps to Nashville in 2015. He landed a publishing deal in just four weeks. He has since released an EP and an acclaimed series of classic covers. So far Landon has toured with the likes of Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, and Riley Green.
For more information on Trea Landon, visit www.TreaLandon.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff's, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
