Tribe seeks proposals for public art display

Cherokee Nation is beginning work to enhance the community and visitor experience downtown on the grounds of the Cherokee National Capitol Square.
As part of the improvements, the tribe is seeking proposals for a long-term art installation that interprets the Cherokee Removal story, commonly known as the Trail of Tears. The outdoor, public art installation will be south of the Cherokee National History Museum.
"Telling our own historical narrative is the best way to ensure it is shared authentically with the world, and at Cherokee Nation we continue to do that very well," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "Just as our people's story lives far beyond the history books, our culture and art should extend beyond the walls of our museums. Along with First Lady January Hoskin, I'm excited to see what our talented artists envision for this public space and look forward to enjoying the enhancement of our iconic Capitol Square, just as we've enjoyed the popular cultural art pathway in downtown Tahlequah."
Additional improvements are also in development, including a 32-foot diameter reflecting pool and extensive new landscaping features.
Those looking to submit proposals must be Cherokee Nation citizens who can provide identification as such, or artists previously designated as Cherokee National Treasures.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting is slated for March 9 at 10 a.m., when those interested in the project will meet onsite with the development team to learn more about the project and its mission.
The deadline to submit proposals is 4 p.m. on April 20.
Project proposals should include conceptual renderings, narrative of theming and interpretation, proposed schedule with key milestones, and estimated costs.
Proposals from teams are accepted with some stipulations.
The project is being managed by Cherokee Nation Businesses.
For more information and to view the RFP in full, visit www.cherokeebids.org.
