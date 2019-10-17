The Cherokee County area will offer up treats and tricks for all who dare to pursue them this Halloween season.
Rockin R Farms, 15486 N. Spears Road, boasts a corn maze and more for all ages. Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. for Fall Break, the farm features a playground, petting zoo, inflatable jump pad, barrel train, photo stations, hayrack ride, corn hole game, and horseshoes.
"We bring the kid out in everybody," said Richard Roberts, owner. "Come get lost with us."
This weekend, the farm will be open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 1-6 p.m. Daily passes cost $6-$10, depending on which activities visitors want to do.
Those who come early Friday and Saturday can get a Haunt Pass to stay late for Terror in the Corn and the haunted hayrack ride. Without the Haunt Pass, the nighttime events costs $14 per person.
"People in the maze scare you the way we want you to go," said Roberts. "We've had kids coming out laughing, and grown adults running past me out the front to the parking lot."
Activities at Rockin R continue the following week, as well: weekdays 4-10 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Contact the farm at 918-316-7086 or rockinrfarms10@gmail.com.
The Sequoyah State Park Spook House is open 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26. Set up in the golf barn, the costs are $8 per adult, and $5 per child. Only cash will be accepted.
The Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., and close at 10. Eleven inside and outside haunts of varying scare levels are available for kids and adults. Fright Packs offer multiple attractions for discounted prices. Inside the 14-acre village are 30 merchants selling costumes, crafts, decorations, gifts, and more, as well as food and drinks. Visit okcastle.com for more details and tickets.
The Wild West Fall Fest is slated for this Saturday, 2-4 p.m., in Norris Park, 400 N. Muskogee Ave. This free, family-friendly event is designed to promote inclusion through play, and is organized by My Friends & Me. Various activities and carnival games will be available.
The Oklahoma Production Center will host its Halloween Carnival on Saturday, 5-10 p.m., in the Effie Foster Administration Building, 216 West Ave. Attendees will get free parking and admission. Activities available will include a dunk tank, haunted house, hay ride, carnival games, a cake walk, face painting, dessert and silent auctions, as well as tricks and treats. All proceeds are used to benefit OPC's clients and events held for them throughout the year. For more information, or to donate, call 918-456-1929 or email opcdd@sbcglobal.net.
The annual Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation Glow Golf tees off at dusk Thursday, Oct. 24, at the city golf course, 2200 W. Golf Course Road. Registration is at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner. Email tpsfoundation@gmail.com for more information on this scramble.
Local musician and instructor Farren Mayfield will give two Halloween-themed performances combining classical piano music with pop and dark improvisation. The shows will be: Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N Muskogee Ave., $10 donation; and Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., in the Northeastern State University Center for the Performing Arts, 605 N. Grand Ave.
Dena Coleman will lead kids 6 and up in painting a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin on canvas Friday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m., in Dena's Art Den, 108 S. Muskogee Ave. The cost is $30 and all materials are provided. Call or text 918-207-5488 to reserve a space.
Tahlequah Church of the Nazarene, 20443 E. Allen Road, will have a family-friendly Fall Festival Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m. The free event will feature a bounce house, carnival style games, and food.
While normally a summer tradition, Movies in the Park is scheduled for Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., in Norris Park for a showing of "The Addams Family."
The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road, will have the Mark Albertson Trio playing 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Costumes are encouraged for extra fun.
Those over 21 can dress up for the Halloween party that begins at 9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave. The costume contest with prizes happens at midnight.
Tahlequah United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat in the activities building parking lot, 300 W. Delaware St. Oct. 27, 5-6:30 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Pastor Shana Dry at shana.dry@tahlequahumc.org.
Crescent Valley Baptist Church will line up a Trunk or Treat around Norris Park 5-7 p.m. that Sunday.
The fall festival set for Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m., in the Keys High School Gym, 26622 S. 520 Road, is open to the community.
"There will be no cost to attend and play games or visit the petting zoo. This is not a school fundraiser, but rather an opportunity for students to dress up and have fun in a safe environment," said Superintendent Vol Woods during a recent board meeting.
Along with inflatables, a DJ, and a petting zoo, many local churches, clubs, and organizations will set up booths in the gym and pass out candy. The FFA and 4-H organization are hosting a Spooky Trail Hayride. Some activities may have a cost.
For the third year in a row, Northeastern State University Athletics and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Trunk-or-Treat activity Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m., at the Doc Wadley Stadium north parking lot. NSU student-athletes and coaches will be lined up around the parking lot dressed up in Halloween costumes and handing out candy from their decorated vehicles. Trick-or-treaters and their families are invited to visit each vehicle to show off their costumes and take photographs with the athletes. This event is first-come, first-served, and will conclude once the last treat has been given out. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted. For more information, call NSU Athletics at 918-444-3940 or 3930.
The 4-H Carnival will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave.
"We'll use the same set up as in years past, and have various games and activities run by club members," said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator. "Plan on plenty of action."
Tickets for the activities are 25 cents each. Some, such as the cake walk, may take more than one ticket. The costume contest will have two categories, scariest and most original, and four age groups: 7 and under, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.
Tahlequah Creates offers Wednesday evening workshops, and on Oct. 30, at 6 p.m., Cherokee artist Danielle Campbell will teach a class how to make "super cute" pumpkin earrings with vines. Space is limited, and the cost is $30 per person. All materials are provided. For more information, text 918-931-8303, or email TahlequahCreatesGallery@gmail.com.
The Fall Festival at Keys Baptist Church, 26347 State Highway 82, is set for Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. Community members can enjoy free games, food, and fun.
The Hulbert Trunk-or-Treat Festival will feature community organizations set up in the Hulbert City Park 5-8 p.m. on Halloween.
The Tahlequah First Baptist Church Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat is happening Halloween night, 6-7:30 p.m., at 201 Ron Rice Ave. Along with candy, hot dogs, and inflatables, a game booth area will be set up.
Northeastern Health System EMS and First Flight will host their second annual Trick & Treat event on Halloween night, beginning at 6 p.m. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat, meet local heroes, and see the decorations at the station, 676 E. Downing St.
Unfinished Studio, 26387 Highway 82 in Park Hill, will have a Halloween Dance Party 6:30-9 p.m. Costumes are welcomed at this event will feature candy, giveaways, and, of course, dancing.
Ned's is really in the spirit and will host a Halloween Karaoke Contest at 10 p.m. Prizes will be given for Best Performance, Best Duet, and Best Costume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.