Trio brings harmony to area residents

Oklahoma Wildlife is composed of Denyce Dunham-Finch, Deborah Rucker, and Joel Finch.
Denyce and Deborah are sisters and have sung together before they can even remember. Joel met Denyce at a music jam and joined in 1998. The two are married, and all three of them play at different venues in Northeastern Oklahoma.
“We’ve been harmonizing since the beginning. It’s something we’ve done naturally,” said Rucker.
They describe their music as a mix of rock, country, country-rock, blues, and folk.
“We always put a lot of harmony in our songs,” said Dunham-Finch.
They like to play classic songs from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and all three of them write their own songs. They also take turns singing lead. Any one of them will refuse to sing lead vocals for more than three songs in a row, because they find value in changing their style throughout a concert.
Joel started playing cello when he was six years old and later played for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He and his brothers were showcased because of their ability. He started playing guitar when he was 14. Denyce plays harmonica, guitar, mandolin, and flute. Deborah plays bass guitar.
The band took a year off due to COVID, but they are making their way back on the local circuit. They play at Jincy’s Kitchen every first Monday of the month, and on Sept. 25 they played at The Branch.
“I learned to sing from my mom," said Finch. "She played piano and sang. She liked to do 40s songs and the old boogie woogie. She always wanted to sing. She was a native of Tahlequah."
Joel grew up in Dallas, but after his parents retired they returned to Green Country. He followed them, but didn’t plan to stay for very long. He found love in Tahlequah, and was happy to make this area his home.
“When we are at Jincy’s, we do a living jukebox. We have 91 songs that people can pick from. We also do Trivial Pursuit. We’re providing entertainment for the people who are there, and sometimes Niecy (Denyce) tells funny stories."
They are currently working on Christmas songs. They like to perform at parties, weddings, family reunions, and gospel sing-alongs. They also play at nursing homes and senior centers, so they are preparing for the upcoming Christmas season.
“We’re getting ready to put together a two-hour Christmas list. We’re going to do a lot of Christmas songs for businesses this year,” said Denyce.
For information about the Oklahoma Wildlife or to book an event, call Joel Finch at 918-316-5570 or Deborah Rucker at 918-931-5004.
