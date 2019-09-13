Trivia nights all the rage at two local bars

Local residents who are 21 or older have a couple of opportunities to show off their intellect and data retention while having a good time competing with friends during trivia nights.
Both in downtown Tahlequah, Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave., and Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., currently host weekly trivia nights, but each has its own format.
Ned's has been doing Live Event Trivia nights for about three years, now held Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. It used to start at 8:15 p.m., but it was changed to an earlier time so participants didn't have to stay out as late. A full game can last 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Ned's management has to pay for the Live Event Trivia service, but all the questions, answers, music, and slides are provided each week. The questions are shown on a TV and the music plays on the bar's speakers.
Trivia at Kroner & Baer is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m., and there is a different theme each week. The event wraps up around 8:30 p.m., but it can vary depending on the topic. So far, the themes have been genres of music or a specific TV show or movie. Recent themes include "Big Bang Theory," "Star Wars," and 1980s music.
Chris Whytal, co-owner at Kroner, said he puts feelers out on the pub's Facebook page to get ideas for categories. The questions for Kroner trivia are compiled by Whytal, an educator.
"I did it one time with a program, but when you start dealing with tech, things can go wrong," he said. "I found it better to ask questions over the PA."
He prefers to do subject areas he knows because it can get difficult to come up with 40 questions. The queries can be multiple choice, true-false or fill-in-the-blank. Contestants get a break halfway through.
The Live Event Trivia has four rounds, and some regular formats include a "survey says," random categories, music, and "yearbook" to identify celebrities.
"There's a big variety of questions on there," said Kyle Drake, Ned's bartender and former trivia host. "It's a really good program. Everyone who comes and plays seems to like it."
Sydney Nichols has been emceeing trivia at Ned's for about a year and a half.
"It's pretty general stuff," said Nichols. "There are some questions where you are like, 'What? Where did they come up with that?' They've even had questions about the Cherokee Nation pop up in there. It's really neat."
She said there are three or four regular teams who like to compete against one another. One is a group of optometry students looking for a "chill night," according to Nichols.
Teams at Ned's average four to six people, and there are usually six to eight teams playing. The cost to play at Ned's is $1 per person.
Cassidy Henshaw said she and her mom try to make it to Ned's each week for trivia.
"She likes it, especially the musical round. I like the categories one," said Henshaw. "I like the fact that its generalized, and not so specific. Sometimes I learn things from it."
Trivia at Kroner & Baer is free, and participants don't have to sign up in advance.
"Just show up and get your team name in before start time," said Whytal.
Two to five people make up the regular teams at Kroner & Baer.
"They converse and write the answers on paper. Before the break, they exchange papers with neighbors for scoring," said Whytal.
Whytal said there are usually at least five or six teams playing, and the ages range from mid-20s to mid-40s.
Some locals like to play trivia at both locations. James Taylor, educator and former wrestler, said he is in it for the competition and to meet people.
"In my household, it was a thing to play 'Jeopardy' against the family. Ned's is more similar to 'Jeopardy'; it could be anything," he said. "Kroner's is more specific."
Taylor said he won't go to Kroner & Baer if he isn't familiar with that night's theme.
Whytal said attendance can vary, so some nights are standing-room-only, while others bring in just a handful of teams. The first time they had Harry Potter trivia was the biggest turnout to date. They did the same theme another night, but there weren't as many people.
"A lot has to do with what's going on in town. School is a huge factor," said Whytal. "Some people coach kids' teams or their kids will have practice."
Both locations offer prizes and bragging rights to the winners. Not only do top-scoring teams win, but so do teams with the best names.
"There's a pretty good separation of who knows it and who doesn't," said Whytal. "Some teams seem to clean house."
