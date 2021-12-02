TULSA – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “A Decade in Concert” on May 20, 2022 at Oneok Field.
Celebrating iconic musical moments from favorite films released over the last decade, this melodic journey explores Disney Animation’s latest stories through unforgettable film clips and scores performed live by a symphony orchestra. Tickets are now available at TulsaSymphony.org.
This thrilling performance includes music from “Moana” (2016), Academy Award-winning “Zootopia” (2016), Academy Award-winning “Big Hero 6” (2014), Academy Award-winning “Frozen” (2013), “Wreck-It Ralph" (2012), “Winnie the Pooh” (2011), “Tangled” (2010), “Princess and the Frog” (2009), and “Bolt” (2008).
Once again filling Tulsa’s Oneok Field with the magic of live music, this performance will feature the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra playing the music from Disney’s past decade while film clips play on the ballpark’s large video board. Children of all ages can experience entertaining family-oriented activities before the concert and enjoy special seating on the field. The evening will close with a brilliant fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline. Luxury boxes will also be available for purchase for an even more magical experience.
“We are thrilled to bring live music back to the ballpark with this spectacular performance. We are honored to serve this wonderful community, and to bring this city together through the power of live music,” said Keith C. Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.