TULSA – The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium has added a new planetarium program called “Destination Mars.” Planetarium manager Bryan Kyle is excited about the new addition to his customized Star Tour.
“Destination Mars provides accurate information and current events that are actually happening, and aligned with NASA’s goals to send humans to Mars, and does so in a vivid visual experience," said Kyle.
“Destination Mars” is showing daily at the 110 theatre-seated Bertelsmeyer Planetarium, adjacent to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. Visitors interested in learning more about the recent launch of new exploration equipment to the distant red planet can attend a showing of “Destination Mars” and experience an additional treat of a customized Star Show before the feature program.
Planetarium programs are the result of thousands of hours of computer generated images, combined with special formatting for display on a 50-foot-wide, full-360-degree dome screen.
The Kyle Family Foundation provided funding to obtain the “Destination Mars” for planetarium visitors.
The Bertelsmeyer Planetarium welcomes guests through a spacious lobby that contains interesting and educational artifacts, including a collection of telescopes. Other artifacts include autographed pictures of Apollo-era astronauts, generous models of space vehicles, and an International Space Station virtual tour donated by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space.
The current planetarium program schedule shows are shown at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., allowing one hour of cleaning time between the 45 minutes programs.
Staff members sanitize the seats and all touch points after each show to address current COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are required by all visitors, as required by the City of Tulsa. The museum offers gloves, masks and hand sanitizer is at no cost to all visitors.
The local community can support the museum by purchasing an annual membership that is good through Jan. 1, 2022. Membership benefits include unlimited planetarium program and museum attendance, discount store purchases, discounted venue rental and birthday parties, flight lab access, special member-only sneak peaks, and other great benefits.
For more information, visit www.tulsaairandspacemuseum.org or call 918-834-9900.
