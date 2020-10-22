Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium hosting World War II bomber

TULSA – The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium announced it is hosting a rare World War II bomber on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24.
The B-17G Yankee Lady is a four engine heavy bombardment aircraft, commonly called a Flying Fortress. The plane, which is based at Willow Run Airport in Michigan, is making the stop as part of its World War II Salute to Victory southern tour. This event is sponsored by the Osage Casino & Hotel.
“As a community rich with World War II history, we are honored to have this rare aircraft plan a day long visit here,” said Tonya Blansett, executive director of The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium. “There may be only 10 airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it’s quite a thrill for us to have an award winning example visit Tulsa.”
Blansett said the B-17 is the type of four-engine heavy bomber that initiated daylight strategic bombing in World War II. Its purpose was to fly high and deep into enemy territory striking high value targets such as munitions factories, oil refineries and military installations.
According to Blansett, 12,731 of these stout aircraft were built between 1936 and 1945. With a crew of 10 and defensive armaments of up to 13 50 caliber machine guns, the B-17 became known as the Flying Fortress. More than 5,000 were shot down over Europe during the historic air war.
“This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II, and I encourage everyone to come out and see this award-winning, historic aircraft,” said Dave Callanan, B-17 public affairs executive. “Touring the plane or even better, flying on it, will give you a deep appreciation of what our World War II airmen did for us. It is an unforgettable experience.”
The plane will be parked at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium and will stay through Friday, offering tours and Air Adventure rides until 6 p.m.
Ground tours of the aircraft are included with museum admission. All tickets are $10, and children ages 4 and under are free.
Air Adventure rides on the B-17 are available at noon, 1 p.m., and 3. An Air Adventure ride is a 30-minute experience and costs $475. To order a B-17 Air Adventure, visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click on “Fly With Us.”
“It is impossible to keep planes like the Yankee Lady B-17 operating without community support at home and everywhere we fly,” said Callanan. “We appreciate the support of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium for helping make this mission possible.”
