Tulsa Air and Space Museum to host Mustang car show

TULSA – The third annual Stang Thang, a classic Mustang car show, will be held at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, 3624 N. 74th E. Ave., on Saturday, March 20. The museum doors open at 10 a.m., and the people’s choice awards will be announced at 2 p.m.
This event is a collaboration with the Green Country Classic Mustang club, gccmustangs.com, a nonprofit regional group of the Mustang Club of American, an organization dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of the Mustang automobile and the fellowship that goes hand in hand.
Regular-priced admission to the museum gives each visitor a voting ballet to choose their favorite classic Mustang. Seventy cars are expected to attend, ranging from the first year of production, 1964, to modern cars.
Event sponsor, Riverside Ford, will have a booth and provide information about their product line. A food truck will be onsite, along with activity tables for the kids.
Weather permitting, a P-51 Mustang will be on display with the cars. A photographer will be onsite and all car owners and visitors will be able to purchase pictures with the P-51 plane, or their favorite cars.
Mustang car owners are welcomed to attend and put their car on display, and must be in place by 9 a.m., and will be required to stay until 3 p.m., when the cars are released.
Tulsa Air and Space Museum members can use their memberships for free admission into the Stang Thang event, and can gain early entry at 9 a.m. to have coffee with the Mustang car owners, and watch the P-51 Mustang taxi to the museum ramp. Memberships can be purchased on the website, http://TulsaMuseum.org. Membership benefits include discount store purchases, discounted venue rental and birthday parties, flight lab access, special member-only sneak peeks, and more.
The museum store will also be open. Store merchandise can also be viewed and purchased online with shipping or curbside pickup.
TASM is implementing a number of precautions to ensure the safest environment possible. These changes include: offering online ticket sales for a touchless experience, spacing three planetarium shows throughout the day to allow for adequate cleaning time between shows, limiting the number of visitors in the exhibit hall, and taking the temperatures of all guests, volunteers, and employees. The full safety and procedures plan is accessible on TASM’s website.
For more information, visit TulsaMuseum.org, email info@tulsamuseum.org, or call 918-834-9900.
