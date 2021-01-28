Tulsa Air & Space Museum, Planetarium displays Apollo/Skylab EMU spacesuit

TULSA - Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium announces the opportunity for visitors to view an authentic NASA Apollo- and Skylab-era EMU Spacesuit on loan from the NASA Johnson Space Center. The spacesuit will be on display until April 3.
This year is the 50th anniversary of Apollo 14, which included crew member Claremore native, Stuart "Stu" Roosa. The spacesuit is displayed in an octagonal case and shipped in a full size crate to protect the case and suit. The Skylab missions utilized rockets, command modules and flight clothing from the Apollo missions, as well as new equipment for the first space station's three manned missions.
"Having resources like the NASA Johnson Space Center exhibit loan program provides unique educational opportunities for museums that bring real space objects to our community," said Tonya Blansett, museum executive director.
The museum also has on display three flight suits donated by local Skylab astronaut, William "Bill" Pogue. One of the flight suits is the Skylab yellow/gold suit that Pogue wore during his 84-day mission that orbited Earth 1,214 times. Pogue supported the Apollo missions and trained with the Apollo astronauts. Also on display is a flown space suit glove from the Shuttle era. The glove features multiple layers of materials for space walks, including a layer of Kevlar in the event of small meteorite strikes. The glove was retired from space duty and used for underwater training missions in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory by astronauts. The expensive space clothing is utilized for the length of durability for space missions, followed by training missions, and then retired to museums for education purposes.
Visitors can view the EMU Spacesuit, Shuttle-era spacesuit glove, and Bill Pogue's flight suits with general museum admission, and children ages 4 and under are free. Ticket prices and hours are at www.tulsamuseum.org.
