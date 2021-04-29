TULSA – The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition invites the public to see the creativity of local artists in the upcoming Tulsa Art Studio Tour, to be held June 26-27, from noon until 5 p.m. each day.
Mazen Abufadil, Rachel Dazey, Lisa McIlroy, Lydia Moore, Drew and Mel Morgan, Taylor Painter-Wolfe, Traci Rabbit, Red Heat Ceramic Studio, and Urban Art Lab are opening their doors, and allowing visitors an exclusive look and insight into how art is made.
“After taking a year off due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring back this Tulsa favorite,” said executive director, Krystle Kaye. “The Tour is a fun way to explore new neighborhoods and see the spaces where art is created.”
For those that wish to learn more about art and local creativity, the Tulsa Art Studio Tour is a chance to see artists in their working space, talk with them about their creations and careers, as well as view and buy artwork. The featured artists are eager to answer questions from visitors about their concepts and techniques. The self-guided tour is presented by OVAC, growing and developing Oklahoma’s visual arts community through education, connection, promotion, and funding.
The artist’s work in a variety of styles and studio spaces, including painting, photography, installation, sculpture and more. The 2021 featured artists on the Tour include: Mazen Abufadil; Rachel Dazey, Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry; Lisa McIlroy; Lydia Moore, Creative Culture Lab; Drew and Mel Morgan, The Makerage; Taylor Painter-Wolfe; Traci Rabbit; Red Heat Ceramic Studio; and Urban Art Lab.
Passports to the Tour are $10 until June 23, and $15 the day of the event. Attendance is free for children ages 16 and under. Passports are available online at www.TulsaArtStudioTour.org or by phone at 405-879-2400, ext. 2. To buy them the day of the Tour, visit Urban Art Lab at 1130 S. Harvard in Tulsa.
Visitors who get their passport stamped at all art studios during the tour dates will be registered to win a door prize from local businesses.
The Tulsa Art Studio Tour is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, The University of Tulsa, and TPSi. OVAC is an Allied Arts member agency.
For more information about the Tulsa Art Studio Tour and to learn more about the participating artists and committee members, visit www.TulsaArtStudioTour.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.