TULSA – Art collective and cassette label, "Cult Love," and abstract painter, Michael Palazzo, are creating an audiovisual Pathway to guide guests through Tulsa’s oldest and largest Mausoleum, The Abbey.
The owners of The Abbey have encouraged the community to volunteer and collaborate with them to come up with ways to bring in extra revenue and preserve the sacred and historic space.
The Abbey, which is on track to being registered with the National Register of Historic Places, is in the process of being restored. As beautiful and lasting moments to the dead, mausoleums themselves are an artistic expression of the remarkable lives they are meant to commemorate. The Pathway is inspired by and designed to compliment The Abbey's historic architecture and existing art, and causes one to consider the nature of art and to whom it belongs. Upon arrival, guests will receive a map to guide them through the Pathway that will include paintings, projections, and sound art.
“I’m ecstatic to finally have a formal opportunity to collaborate publicly with some of my oldest friends,” said artist Michael Palazzo. “We have something really special planned, and to do it in such a unique environment is really a treat.”
The installation will be open to the public at the Abbey Mausoleum at Rosehill Cemetery from Friday, March 31-April 2.
A special opening night cocktail hour will be Friday, March 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hours on April 1 and 2 are from 1-4 p.m. Entry will be free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.