Tulsa Ballet announces new season, world premieres

TULSA – Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini announced the 2021-2022 season at a virtual event on Friday, April 23, live from Studio K on Brookside. This is a season which he hopes will bring the company back to a sense of normalcy.
“The last 14 months have been challenging for all of us, in the community and around the world, both personally and professionally,” Angelini said. “Our country is now rounding the corner in the quest of defeating this pandemic, hope is palpable and the prospect of returning to a regular ballet season tangible and seemingly within reach. It is with this hope that we announce our 65th season, one packed with world premieres; a brand-new 'The Nutcracker'; time for reflection with a world premiere piece dedicated to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; the embodiment of classical tradition exemplified by 'Swan Lake'; U.S. premieres like 'Vendetta'; and the return of Andy Blankenbuehler's 'Remember Our Song.'”
The season will launch with Creations in Studio K Sept. 9-19, featuring three world premieres from renowned choreographers Yury Yanowsky, Katarzkyna Kozielska and Stephanie Martinez. A multimedia experience by Jennifer Archibald about the Tulsa Race Massacre will create a theatrical experience set for Oct. 28-31, and mark the Company’s return to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
A new production of "The Nutcracker" will make its world premiere on Dec. 10-23. Kicking off 2022 will be the long-awaited American premiere of "Vendetta, a Mafia Story." The iconic and most performed ballet of all time, "Swan Lake," will grace the stage March 24-27. This season will end with a bang with Signature Series, featuring pieces by Itzik Galili, Tony-Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, and a world premiere from Andrew McNicol.
Season tickets are available now, and single tickets will be available Aug. 1.
For more information, tickets, and the full schedule, visit tulsaballet.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.