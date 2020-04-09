TULSA - Tulsa Ballet announced the cancellation of all public events, as well as the rescheduling the last two programs of its 2019-2020 season.
This decision was made to comply with CDC guidelines, as well as the state of Oklahoma and Mayor G.T. Bynum's ordinances, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Artistic Director Marcello Angelini is reworking the next two seasons to accommodate the collection of great works that were to be performed during the next two months.
Angelini has already announced that "Vendetta: a Mafia Story," which was set to make its American premiere March 26-29 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, will see its debut in the fall of 2020.
The much-anticipated Ma Cong's world premiere of "Carmen" will close the Ballet's upcoming season at the Lorton Performance Center in May 2021.
Tulsa Ballet's Center for Dance Education will be keeping their students moving by offering ballet classes via livestream.
The artistic faculty is offering a variety of classes multiple times per week to students of all ages.
"All of us at Tulsa Ballet are as apprehensive as you are about the present situation," Angelini said in a statement.
He said that by the same token, the true test of an organization is how it responds in times of crises.
"Observing the reaction of our Board and staff during this crisis clearly showed that, in spite of the distress we are all experiencing, every stakeholder is determined to come out of this tunnel stronger than ever," Angelini said. "This crisis will define who we are as people, organizations, and local communities and as a global society. "
He said the ballet will be back "stronger, more focused, more creative, more entertaining and more alive than ever."
