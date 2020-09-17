TULSA – Tulsa Ballet is canceling "The Nutcracker" this holiday season and will be reimagining the 2020-2021 fall season with performances meant to meet and exceed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Those measures are aimed at keeping their dancers, staff, and audience members alike as safe as possible during the current pandemic, and were achieved thanks to the professional health and safety consultation provided by board-certified infectious disease physician Dr. Lauren Brett Jaggers.
Through much discussion, Tulsa Ballet has determined a return to large venue performances is unsafe for both dancers and audience members. With the help of Jaggers, however, Tulsa Ballet will be returning to the stage this fall for the first time since February.
Tulsa Ballet will be performing live in its Studio K theater on Brookside at the end of October, featuring three new works by internationally revered dance makers: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Yury Yanowsky, and Ma Cong.
To accommodate socially distanced seating, each performance will only house 30 audience members. To increase safety measures, the performances will last under 50 minutes, include reduced intermission times, and masks will be worn by audience, staff, and dancers. Tulsa Ballet is also installing a state-of-the-art air purification system, proven to reduce airborne pathogens.
Due to the reduced capacity of the theater for social distancing, this program will be limited to subscribers only.
“The arts are all about the creativity of the human soul,” said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “Artists tend to shine when required to think outside the box. We will continue to entertain you and engage you with our shows...that’s always our promise.”
To learn more, visit www.tulsaballet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.