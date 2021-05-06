TULSA – Tulsa Ballet will hold open auditions for local children, ages 6-17, for a brand new production of "The Nutcracker," which will make its world premiere Dec. 10-23 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
Auditions will take place at Tulsa Ballet’s Brookside campus on May 24-26 and July 18 with safety protocols in effect. Audition fees are $15 per child with pre-registration required.
Interested young students may audition for over 100 available roles, such as baby mice, toy soldiers, baby hawks and hawk angels, party children, plum pudding cupcakes, and Fritz in this new production with new costumes, sets and choreography.
“From the beginning of the process, the new 'Nutcracker' was envisioned and engineered to provide plenty of roles for our community's young dancers. In fact, during the planning process, we made sure we had every age, from 6 to 17, covered in the casting," said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. "I believe the interaction between the professional company and young, aspiring dancers in the community is an essential function of any 'Nutcracker.' This collaboration fulfills a vital role in the mission of our organization, that of inspiring awareness for the arts, and appreciation for dance, for future generations of dancers, dance lovers and theater goers.”
Over 100 students, trainees, TBII (the second company of Tulsa Ballet), and the main company come together to create the holiday show. In the 2019 production of "The Nutcracker," over 150 children auditioned and filled about 130 spots in the show with students representing the communities of Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Coweta, Durant, Edmond, Glenpool, Grove, Inola, Jenks, Locust Grove, Oklahoma City, Sand Springs, and more.
The Tulsa Ballet is excited to give dancers throughout the area the opportunity to perform.
“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing promise and accomplishment on the same stage, at the same time, during the joyous holiday season year after year,” Angelini said.
Those interested in more information or wanting to register can visit tulsaballet.org/classes/the- nutcracker-auditions/.
