TULSA – Tulsa Ballet will be performing "The Celebration," their last show of the season, at Cox Business Convention Center in place of "Carmen," which was originally scheduled for May at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. "The Celebration" performances are set for May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Throughout the pandemic, Tulsa Ballet has come up with creative ways to bring dance to their audience in venues that allow for social distancing. Many original performances have been postponed or moved to larger venues to accommodate safety procedures, which is the case for "Carmen" by Ma Cong.
“Thirteen months into this pandemic, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “Thanks to the efforts of Mayor Bynum and the Tulsa Health Department, the pandemic is slowing down tremendously. By the end of April we might be able inhabit the same space for the first time in 14 months and we hope to dance as a company for our last show of the year, one that I wish you will attend. Unfortunately our coming together will arrive too late for the anticipated premiere of 'Carmen,' which we hope to reschedule sometime in the fall of 2022. With that in mind, how do we close a season as eventful as the current one? I think the best way to move forward is by having a retrospective look at where we came from and an exploration of the farsighted end of the dance spectrum.”
"The Celebration" will be a nostalgic journey through the repertory of the past 20 years, performing the highlights of the works that made Tulsa Ballet the celebrated international success it is today. Audiences can expect to see pieces like "Going for Baroque," "Onegin," works from Val Caniparoli, Ma Cong, Nacho Duato, and so many more. Plus for the first time ever, Tulsa Ballet will perform a hip-hop piece, a "World Premiere," that will be created by Jennifer Weber who recently created the sensational "The Hip Hop Nutcracker."
Tickets will be available soon. Safety measures such as social distancing and mask requirements for all ages will be in place.
For more information, visit tulsaballet.org.
