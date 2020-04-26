TULSA – Tulsa Ballet will stream another double bill on its YouTube channel, composed of "Shibuya Blues" and "Extremely Close," on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 2, at noon. For more information, visit tulsaballet.org.
"Shibuya Blues" by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, choreographer of "Vendetta, a Mafia Story," will be the first piece of this live stream. Since its 2017 world premiere in Studio K, "Shibuya Blues" has become a staple of Tulsa Ballet’s repertoire. It was presented to both audience and critical acclaim in 2018 in New York at The Joyce Theater, and in 2019 was part of Tulsa Ballet’s Italy, Spain and Switzerland tour. Ochoa, hailed by Pointe Magazine as “... the most in-demand female choreographer of our times,” said she was inspired by entering an unknown city for the first time, feeling lost and overwhelmed by how the city works almost like a machine, taking the time to understand how the system works.
The second work of the evening will be "Extremely Close," a piece by Alejandro Cerrudo, one of the most watched dance makers of his generation. "Extremely Close" begins with a blanket of white feathers surrounding the stage and is set to piano music by Philip Glass and Dustin O’Halloran, a performance that Tulsa World once described as a, “...somber piece, dealing with the concept of loss, of death, of fragility, of memory.”
Viewers will be able to experience the prerecorded ballets free of charge, wherever YouTube U.S. is available. Viewers can subscribe to the Tulsa Ballet YouTube account to be notified 30 minutes prior to the performance, as well as sign up for an email one hour prior to the live-stream through tulsaballet.org.
