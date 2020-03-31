TULSA - Tulsa Ballet is set to stream a pre-recorded performance of "Tchaikovsky: the Man Behind the Music" through YouTube Live on Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 4, at noon.
Tulsa Ballet plans to stream past performances for audiences, using YouTube Live as a platform, allowing the public to view ballets free of charge.
The life of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a Russian composer known for creating some of the most iconic music for the most beloved ballets in history, such as "The Nutcracker," "The Sleeping Beauty," and "Swan Lake," provides an interesting story, one that Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini envisioned as a ballet over two decades ago. It made its world premiere on March 29, 2019, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, a performance that Tulsa World called, "...simply, a triumph." Now one year later, "Tchaikovsky: the Man Behind the Music" will make its online premiere for the entire world to see, a welcoming broadcast during current events.
Viewers can see the full-length prerecorded ballet, accompanied by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, free, wherever YouTube U.S. is available. Viewers can subscribe to the Tulsa Ballet YouTube account to be notified 30 minutes prior to the performance going live, as well as sign up for an email one hour prior to the live-stream through tulsaballet.org.
