Tulsa Ballet's 'Romeo and Juliet' show to be streamed

TULSA - Tulsa Ballet is sharing another full length performance on its YouTube channel, bringing the 2019-2020 season to an official close.
World-renowned choreographer Edwaard Liang's "Romeo and Juliet," which was the first full-length ballet in Tulsa Ballet's history to be especially created for the company, is streaming on Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, at noon.
With daring sword fights, beautiful sets and costumes by award-winning David Walker, Prokofiev's sweeping score performed by Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, the romantic balcony pas de deux and the heart wrenching ending, Liang's "Romeo and Juliet" is a wonderful way to spend time at home with Tulsa Ballet, whether in-person or virtually.
Viewers will be able to experience the prerecorded ballet free of charge wherever YouTube U.S. is available.
Viewers can subscribe to the Tulsa Ballet YouTube account to be notified 30 minutes prior to the performance, as well as sign up for an email one hour prior to the livestream through tulsaballet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.