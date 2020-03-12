TULSA – St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Guthrie Green will once again be home to Tulsa IrishFest, a family-friendly festival celebrating Irish music, culture, and food.
The first two years of Tulsa IrishFest were a phenomenal success, with over 10,000 attending last year. The two-day festival will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tulsa IrishFest focuses on music, culture, and art in the Celtic tradition. It is entirely free and offers a family-friendly alternative for celebrating the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day. There will be food and fun for all ages with local, national, and international entertainment.
“Tulsans have always loved getting out and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Our festival will complement the other celebrations around town with an event centered around authentic Celtic music. This is a place where you can bring your children, and because of the generosity of our Oklahoma Oil Patch sponsors, attendance is completely free,” says Don Burdick, festival organizer.
Throughout the weekend, there will be live performances from Ashely Davis (Kansas City), Skerryvore (Scotland), Cassie & Maggie (Nova Scotia), and special performances from the Goode Academy of Irish Dance. New this year is a “Street Stage” which has been added to highlight local talent. The festival at Guthrie Green will also include food trucks, Celtic vendors for shopping, a huge kid’s zone with traditional Irish games, and other free fun.
For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page at Tulsa IrishFest; visit www.TulsaIrishFest.org or www.GuthrieGreen.com; or contact Don Burdick, founder of the Tulsa IrishFest, at Don.Burdick@cox.net.
