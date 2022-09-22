TULSA – Tulsa’s first Musician Changemaker Accelerator Workshop – a full day incubator for Oklahoma-based musicians – launches on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at OKPOP in collaboration with local nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund and national charity Music to Life.
The TMCA will work with up to 20 artist changemakers who have ideas for building positive, music-driven, and sustainable community programs.
Supported with funding from the Arvest Foundation, the TMCA is a “deep-dive” business skills session where artists receive training in proposal development, identifying good fit partners, and mobilizing community support.
TMCA also connects artists with local community advocates and industry changemakers including Accelerator presenters Chris Davis, Tulsa Creative Engine co-founder; Branjae, artist activist; and Jeremy Charles, “Anvdvnelisgi” Cherokee language record producer. Finally, TMCA pairs artists with volunteer business mentors from Tulsa’s SCORE chapter for post-training technical assistance and program troubleshooting.
“We are excited to partner with Music to Life so Tulsa musicians have the chance to dig into their passions for social change while showcasing one more way that Tulsa is a music city. Our mission assists music people in crisis, but helping musicians build sustainable careers – including music-driven community programs – can often prevent them from needing our help in the first place,” said Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale.
Participating artists will receive a full package of benefits including a complimentary pass to the Tulsa Music Cities Convention – $600 value; $50 stipend, complimentary breakfast and lunch, and all Accelerator training and materials – estimated value of $1,000.
“Our work around the country empowers musicians to put their creative ideas for community healing into practice,” says Liz Stookey Sunde, co-founder and executive director of Music to Life. “Our goal is to help heart-driven artists collaboratively address the causes that need their attention while also sustaining themselves financially and spiritually.”
Applications are open to musicians with ideas for community-based programs at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwIH7Xf_YJPR0lBCdKXKziXKIgfWql-7ewZXCQ3oz2bjqpLg/viewform. The deadline for applicants is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
As Red Dirt Relief Fund’s mission to serve all Oklahoma music creators intersects with Music to Life’s commitment to racial justice, equity, and inclusion, applications from women, people of color, and those who identify with or are members of historically marginalized or underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged.
